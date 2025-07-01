Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDEC. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $353.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

