Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WES opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $917.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 108.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

