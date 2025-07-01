Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,328 Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December (NYSEARCA:CPNQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December (NYSEARCA:CPNQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of CPNQ opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $25.47.
Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December Profile
