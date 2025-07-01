Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Free Report) by 146.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEB. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 1,346.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 144,133.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 4,500.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 34.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DFEB opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

