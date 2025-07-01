Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 153.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SAP were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 31,239.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,644,000 after buying an additional 1,302,061 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after acquiring an additional 890,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SAP by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,371,000 after purchasing an additional 701,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,630,000.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $304.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.24. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $194.93 and a 52 week high of $311.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

