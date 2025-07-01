Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.