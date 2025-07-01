Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,421 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $823,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,686,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 165.7% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 433.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.59.

Shares of OKTA opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.69, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,000. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,347 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

