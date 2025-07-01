Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,488 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWP. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWP opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $44.09.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

