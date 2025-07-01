Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 428 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after buying an additional 739,540 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,103,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average is $108.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.85 and a 52 week high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

