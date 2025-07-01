Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 7,595 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 96.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 78,360.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,052,000.

NXTG stock opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $389.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.5687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

