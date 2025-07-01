Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 847 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

