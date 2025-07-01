Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July (NYSEARCA:CPRJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July (NYSEARCA:CPRJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of CPRJ opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF July (CPRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks to track the return of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPRJ was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

