Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July (NYSEARCA:CPRJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July (NYSEARCA:CPRJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July Price Performance
Shares of CPRJ opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $25.90.
Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF – July Company Profile
