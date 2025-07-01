Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OSEA opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $477.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of -1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $29.50.

About Harbor International Compounders ETF

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

