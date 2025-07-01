Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $11,555,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Jabil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total value of $3,494,728.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 203,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,994,951.94. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total transaction of $2,826,704.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,283.76. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,476 shares of company stock valued at $52,780,286 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $218.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $219.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.55.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.57.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

