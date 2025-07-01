Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,955 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,790,000 after buying an additional 5,556,460 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,771 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,903,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,312,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,084,000 after acquiring an additional 123,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $145.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

