Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,164,000 after purchasing an additional 769,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,242,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,857,000 after purchasing an additional 308,219 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

