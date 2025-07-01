Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $490.71 and last traded at $488.96, with a volume of 216739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $487.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

