Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CAO Brunilda Rios Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $757,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. This represents a 24.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DELL stock opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $150.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

