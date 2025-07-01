Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Valvoline by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 106.36% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,620.92. The trade was a 6.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

