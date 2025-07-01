Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Maplebear by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 914.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CART. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $338,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,491,321.60. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $205,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 456,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,048,252. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,287 shares of company stock worth $967,711. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Articles

