Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,338,000 after buying an additional 182,965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,407,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of GPC stock opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.76. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $149.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.83.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

