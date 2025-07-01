Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,730,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,725,000 after buying an additional 23,468,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,875,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,943,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,301 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 26,019,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,557,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YMM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

