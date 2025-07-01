Diversified Trust Co Buys New Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,999,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,010,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,648,000 after buying an additional 180,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,499,000 after buying an additional 93,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,860,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,895,000 after acquiring an additional 495,262 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,291,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,452,284.18. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

