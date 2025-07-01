Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 14,250 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

