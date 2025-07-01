Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund raised its holdings in S&P Global by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 13,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.7% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $527.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.57. The stock has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

