Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 265.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

