Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 756.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 10.35%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

