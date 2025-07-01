Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 399,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 207,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,602 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

DFAS stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

