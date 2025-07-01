Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $246.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.15. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

