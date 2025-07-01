Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,171.04. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $1,850,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,944.50. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,770. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:DLB opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.81%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

