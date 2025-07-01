Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,979,000 after purchasing an additional 866,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after buying an additional 416,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,907,000 after buying an additional 297,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $22,422,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.95. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $103.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.10.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,180.87. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,271,250 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

