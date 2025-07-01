Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.6%

MPWR opened at $731.38 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $670.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

