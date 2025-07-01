Diversified Trust Co Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 200,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,079,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

MGK opened at $366.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.81 and its 200-day moving average is $334.56. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $367.10.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

