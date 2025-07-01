Diversified Trust Co Has $446,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $440.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.64. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

