Diversified Trust Co Has $455,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.73.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $124.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $133.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

