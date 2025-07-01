Diversified Trust Co Has $503,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,319,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $154.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.59. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

