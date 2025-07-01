Diversified Trust Co Has $516,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

