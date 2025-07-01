Diversified Trust Co Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,059,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,616 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 467,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.66.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $115.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.65. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

