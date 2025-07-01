Diversified Trust Co Has $528,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.