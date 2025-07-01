Diversified Trust Co Invests $355,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
NYSE:WSM opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,002.65. This represents a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,825,013.91. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,915 shares of company stock worth $7,527,346. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
