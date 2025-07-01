Diversified Trust Co Invests $386,000 in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,797,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,596,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,542,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after buying an additional 567,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 5,754,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $100,013,227.38. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,754,501 shares in the company, valued at $100,013,227.38. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:REZI opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

