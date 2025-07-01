Diversified Trust Co Invests $444,000 in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,812 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Popular by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,596,000 after buying an additional 93,262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $52,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,365.72. This trade represents a 12.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. This trade represents a 20.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BPOP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.14.

Popular Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $111.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

