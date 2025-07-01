Diversified Trust Co Invests $466,000 in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $127,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,407,000 after buying an additional 5,859,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,853,000 after buying an additional 3,606,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,706,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.86%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

