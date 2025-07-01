Diversified Trust Co Invests $530,000 in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KANZHUN by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in KANZHUN during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
KANZHUN Trading Down 1.5%
NASDAQ:BZ opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $20.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KANZHUN Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
