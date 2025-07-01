Diversified Trust Co Invests $530,000 in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KANZHUN by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in KANZHUN during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on BZ. Daiwa America upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KANZHUN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

