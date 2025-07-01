Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,698,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 884,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,337,000 after buying an additional 870,041 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 484,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,320,000 after buying an additional 366,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eight 31 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

