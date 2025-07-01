Diversified Trust Co Makes New $524,000 Investment in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 3,548.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

CommVault Systems stock opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.69 and a 1 year high of $192.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.50. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15 and a beta of 0.75.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,188,400. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total value of $305,742.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,728,431.93. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

