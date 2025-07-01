Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,640 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,667 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 10,522,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,547,000 after purchasing an additional 992,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 170,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $269,407.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 294,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,620.32. This represents a 11.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 145,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $910,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 235,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,493.75. The trade was a 38.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,914. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

