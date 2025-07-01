Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,074 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 139.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,764,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after purchasing an additional 393,777 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $101,354,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 29,415.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 221,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.70, for a total value of $3,142,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,508,331.70. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.57, for a total value of $856,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,747.50. The trade was a 63.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $27,319,919 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $287.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.08. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

