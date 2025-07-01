Diversified Trust Co Purchases 299 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SAP were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $304.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $311.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

