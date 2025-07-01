Diversified Trust Co Purchases 714 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Hologic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 42,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

